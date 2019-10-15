{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a Lincoln woman Friday night after she allegedly threatened a 12-year-old boy with a knife at her apartment.

Tuesday, prosecutors charged Stacy Jones, 31, with felony child abuse.

In court records, Lincoln Officer Jarid Freyermuth said he and another officer, while investigating a child neglect report Friday evening, talked to a 12-year-old boy who said Jones had cornered him in the kitchen, pointed a steak knife at him, then put the tip of the knife against his shoulder.

It started over a dispute about an open bag of hot dogs, he said.

Police said three younger children corroborated the boy's story.

They arrested Jones at her apartment at 1800 Knox St. shortly after 8 p.m.

