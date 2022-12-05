Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege

A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings.

Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.

"It's real," Naranjo texted her ex-husband, according to the affidavit. "I'm not lying."

Following her ex-husband's report, police responded to Naranjo's house, near 36th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, where she made "homicidal statements" toward officers after they found her "heavily under the influence of alcohol," Egger said in the affidavit.

Naranjo does not own a gun, according to the affidavit.

She continued to make threats as Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took her to a local hospital for evaluation, Egger said.

After she was medically cleared, police arrested Naranjo and took her to the Lancaster County Jail. Prosecutors on Monday charged her with terroristic threats, a Class 3 felony.