 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege

  • Updated
  • 0

A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings.

Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.

Sharon Naranjo

Naranjo

"It's real," Naranjo texted her ex-husband, according to the affidavit. "I'm not lying."

Following her ex-husband's report, police responded to Naranjo's house, near 36th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, where she made "homicidal statements" toward officers after they found her "heavily under the influence of alcohol," Egger said in the affidavit.

Naranjo does not own a gun, according to the affidavit.

People are also reading…

She continued to make threats as Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took her to a local hospital for evaluation, Egger said.

After she was medically cleared, police arrested Naranjo and took her to the Lancaster County Jail. Prosecutors on Monday charged her with terroristic threats, a Class 3 felony.

'Things were supposed to get better': Former Lincoln Police officers say department, city leadership enabled wrongdoing for years
Alleged Edgewood Cinema shooter makes first federal court appearance
Judge rules Erwin Charles Simants will remain at Lincoln Regional Center
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News