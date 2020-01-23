You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman tells police she was robbed at gunpoint by three strangers
Lincoln woman tells police she was robbed at gunpoint by three strangers

A Lincoln woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint by three strangers giving her a ride home from a gas station Tuesday night, a police spokeswoman said Thursday.

The 29-year-old alerted a man near 32nd and Holdrege streets to call police around 10:30 p.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

She had been at the Super C at 2602 Ticonderoga Drive and asked three men in their 20s if they would give her a ride to her home near 33rd and Holdrege streets, Spilker said.

She got in with them, and during the ride, one of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded all her money, she told police.

She gave them all the cash she had, Spilker said.

Then they dropped her off about a block away.

The woman was not injured.

Police are reviewing video from the gas station to try and identify the men, Spilker said.

