Lincoln woman tells police she was robbed at gunpoint by three strangers

A Lincoln woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint by three strangers giving her a ride home from a gas station Tuesday night, a police spokeswoman said Thursday.
The 29-year-old alerted a man near 32nd and Holdrege streets to call police around 10:30 p.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.
She had been at the Super C at 2602 Ticonderoga Drive and asked three men in their 20s if they would give her a ride to her home near 33rd and Holdrege streets, Spilker said.
She got in with them, and during the ride, one of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded all her money, she told police.
She gave them all the cash she had, Spilker said.
Then they dropped her off about a block away.
The woman was not injured.
Police are reviewing video from the gas station to try and identify the men, Spilker said.
