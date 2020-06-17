Lincoln woman suffers critical injuries in crash in Omaha

A 31-year-old Lincoln woman was critically injured in a single-car crash in Omaha early Wednesday, police say.
Briana Odle suffered a neck injury in the crash at 4 a.m. near Omaha Northwest High School, Omaha Police said in a press release.
Police said she was driving a 2004 Acura west in the eastbound lanes of Crown Point Avenue, drove through "road closed" barricades and entered a construction zone. There, the car struck a large dirt mound, went airborne and rolled, coming to rest on its roof against another dirt mound.
Rescue workers took Odle to Nebraska Medicine. She was the only person in the car.
Police say excessive speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors.
The crash remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.