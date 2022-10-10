 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman sues city after she was thrown from wheelchair lift on city-owned bus

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman has sued the city of Lincoln in connection to injuries she received when she was thrown from a wheelchair lift while riding a city bus in 2020.

The city declined Ruth White's claims in July, prompting the lawsuit filed late last month in Lancaster County District Court.

In it, her attorney, Stephen Sael, said on Dec. 17, 2020, his client was being raised by the motorized wheelchair lift into a city-owned bus "when the chair lift unexpectedly forced her forward and threw her to the floor and the bus doors automatically closed on her before she could be moved to the inside passenger area of the Star Tran vehicle."

Or before she could lock her wheelchair into traveling position, he said.

It happened near Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital at 56th and South streets.

Sael said White was left with injuries to her head, eye, face, shoulder, arm, hip and ear.

He alleges the city's negligence caused her injuries. They are seeking an unspecified amount for her medical expenses, injuries, and pain and suffering.

The city hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

