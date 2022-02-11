Lincoln woman stole three cars in four days, court records allege

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman has been hit with three felony theft charges after an alleged crime spree that included three stolen cars in four days, according to court filings.
The first came at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, when a 45-year-old Lincoln woman started her 2009 Lexus SUV and left it running in the driveway near North 14th and Fairfield streets, returning 10 minutes later to find it missing.
Nicole Penfield was observed on surveillance footage at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday getting out of the SUV at Walmart near 27th and Superior streets — and getting into a maroon Dodge Ram, which was later reported stolen from the parking lot, according to the affidavit for Penfield's arrest.
Three days later, a 61-year-old woman reported her Toyota RAV4 was stolen from her driveway near South Street and Southwest 15th Street after the woman had left it running and unlocked, according to the affidavit.
Officers later found the Toyota near 13th and E streets, where they saw Penfield approaching the car before changing course and entering a nearby apartment, according to the affidavit.
Penfield was arrested Wednesday and later charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving and one count of felony theft by unlawful taking.
She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
Reporting to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is the only way to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for up to $1,000 in rewards. T…
