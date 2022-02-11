 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman stole three cars in four days, court records allege

  • 0

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman has been hit with three felony theft charges after an alleged crime spree that included three stolen cars in four days, according to court filings.

The first came at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, when a 45-year-old Lincoln woman started her 2009 Lexus SUV and left it running in the driveway near North 14th and Fairfield streets, returning 10 minutes later to find it missing.

Nicole Penfield was observed on surveillance footage at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday getting out of the SUV at Walmart near 27th and Superior streets — and getting into a maroon Dodge Ram, which was later reported stolen from the parking lot, according to the affidavit for Penfield's arrest.

Nicole Penfield

Penfield

Three days later, a 61-year-old woman reported her Toyota RAV4 was stolen from her driveway near South Street and Southwest 15th Street after the woman had left it running and unlocked, according to the affidavit.

Officers later found the Toyota near 13th and E streets, where they saw Penfield approaching the car before changing course and entering a nearby apartment, according to the affidavit.

Penfield was arrested Wednesday and later charged with two counts of felony theft by receiving and one count of felony theft by unlawful taking.

She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

