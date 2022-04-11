Lincoln woman stabbed boyfriend, drove him to hospital, police say

A 52-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after police say she stabbed her 37-year-old boyfriend in his right hand before driving him to a local hospital Sunday afternoon.

Julie Milton was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony when Lincoln Police pulled her over shortly after leaving the hospital at around 4 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Milton's arrest came after officers were dispatched to a house near 21st and Garfield, where a third party reported Milton had stabbed her boyfriend, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Kocian said.

By the time officers arrived at the residence, Kocian said Milton had left to take her boyfriend to the hospital.

She was ultimately found driving near 14th and Arapahoe streets, where she was stopped, arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

