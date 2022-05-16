 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln woman stabbed after denying stranger cigarette, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 41-year-old Lincoln woman was stabbed early Monday morning after an unknown man approached her as she smoked a cigarette in northeast Lincoln before attacking her, according to police.

The woman was smoking near 41st Street and Baldwin Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday when she told the man she didn't have any cigarettes left to spare, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

That's when the man, who remains unknown to police, swung an object at the 41-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries to her left hand, head and chest, Vollmer said.

The attacker was last seen running south on 41st Street before police arrived.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Watch now: Judge gives Lancaster County jury-duty skippers civics lesson, chance to avoid being found in contempt
Watch now: Lincoln native Tarvis Banks named captain of northwest police team
State agrees to pay $479K to settle lawsuit over Scottsbluff man's killing at hands of cellmate
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Somalia elects Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as new president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News