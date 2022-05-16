Lincoln woman stabbed after denying stranger cigarette, police say

A 41-year-old Lincoln woman was stabbed early Monday morning after an unknown man approached her as she smoked a cigarette in northeast Lincoln before attacking her, according to police.

The woman was smoking near 41st Street and Baldwin Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday when she told the man she didn't have any cigarettes left to spare, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

That's when the man, who remains unknown to police, swung an object at the 41-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries to her left hand, head and chest, Vollmer said.

The attacker was last seen running south on 41st Street before police arrived.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

