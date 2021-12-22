 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman shot in head Tuesday is in stable condition, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln woman who was shot in the head at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday was conscious and in stable condition when police arrived to the scene near 10th and New Hampshire streets. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said two residents of the home — a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old man — are under investigation, but neither has been taken into custody. 

Julie Jordan, the 60-year-old who remains in stable condition at a local hospital, was not a resident of the home where she was shot on Tuesday, Vigil said. 

Investigators are still largely trying to piece together what happened at 1321 N. 10th St. 

Vigil declined to describe the relationship between Jordan and the two men. He also declined to say whether officers had recovered a gun at the shooting. 

Vigil said police were still trying to determine why Jordan was at the residence on Tuesday.

Lincoln police sergeant fired, plans to file lawsuit
City Hall: Near drowning of Lincoln boy on autism spectrum this summer spurs advocate to action
State Patrol takes responsibility for errant emergency notification to cellphones Tuesday night
