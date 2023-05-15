Deputies investigating a report of domestic violence ultimately arrested the 50-year-old Lincoln woman who first called authorities Saturday after they discovered she had set fire to her ex-boyfriend's home, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.

Michelle Grantski called police at around 8 p.m. Saturday and reported she had been physically assaulted at around 2 a.m. Saturday by her ex-boyfriend, who lives near 142nd and Guildford streets in Waverly, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Investigators went to that house to follow up on the woman's claims and discovered that she had set the interior of the man's house on fire, Wagner said, causing $5,000 in damage to walls, light fixtures, doors and other items inside the house.

The man wasn't at the house when Grantski is thought to have torched it, Wagner said. Rescue crews weren't required to put the flames out, the sheriff said.

Deputies arrested Grantski on suspicion of second-degree arson and took her to the Lancaster County jail.

Her ex-boyfriend wasn't cited, Wagner said, after deputies found no evidence of a physical altercation.

