Lincoln woman sentenced to 15 years for meth, heroin conspiracy

A 24-year-old Lincoln woman has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Lincoln area.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Anna Chernyy on Friday to the prison time, followed by five years on supervised release.

She pleaded guilty in October to the conspiracy charge and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to federal prosecutors, between Jan. 30 and March 25, 2019, an undercover officer made 12 purchases of meth or heroin from Chernyy, who said that her source got the drugs in Colorado.

On April 2, law enforcement stopped her co-defendant, Jeremiah Burkhart, in Grand Island on his way back to Lincoln from a trip to Colorado and found meth and a 9mm handgun in his car.

In all, including at least a dozen undercover drug buys and the drugs found April 2 in searches at Burkhart’s and Chernyy’s residences in Lincoln, the investigation led to the recovery of 3½ pounds of meth, 15.6 grams of heroin, 1 ounce of cocaine and a gun.

Last month, Gerrard sentenced Burkhart to 18 years in federal prison.