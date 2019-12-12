Lincoln woman sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for distributing meth

A 35-year-old Lincoln woman who was found guilty of meth charges has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison.
You have free articles remaining.
Alexis Marie Perez was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.
According to information obtained by law enforcement, Perez was responsible for distributing at least three pounds of methamphetamine in Lincoln and North Platte between August 2016 and August 2018.
Perez will serve three years of supervised release following her prison term.