You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln woman sentenced to jail for scheming Husker football ticket buyers
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lincoln woman sentenced to jail for scheming Husker football ticket buyers

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln woman caught scamming Husker football ticket buyers in 2018 has been sentenced to six months in county jail and is appealing.

Ana Rivera, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by deception as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, who reduced one of the charges down from an identity theft and dropped a third felony theft charge.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong sentenced her Thursday to the jail time, plus a year and a half of post-release supervision. She also ordered Rivera to pay $1,345 in restitution to six victims in Kearney, Gering, Lincoln, North Platte, Beatrice and Eagle. 

Police said that while working in the Cabela's Capital One credit card office, Rivera used information from at least 10 customers to buy 336 Nebraska football tickets between September and November 2018 and resold a number of them.

The investigation started Nov. 11, 2018, after a 54-year-old Kearney woman bought five tickets for $200 on the Husker Ticket Exchange page on Facebook but learned at the gate at Memorial Stadium that the tickets had been bought fraudulently. The credit card holders were disputing the purchases.

Police, working with Capital One's investigators and the university's ticket office, said they traced the sales to Rivera.

Lincoln man accused of abusing vulnerable adult for whom he provided in-home care
Lincoln woman says man put a knife to her neck, police say
Police investigating shooting in Lincoln alley
Ana Rivera

Ana Rivera

 Zach Pluhacek

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
1
1
2
1
8

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News