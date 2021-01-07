Lincoln woman sentenced to federal prison on meth charge

A 40-year-old Lincoln woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Wendy Eckert will serve 17 years and six months followed by 10 years supervised release after distributing at least 4 pounds of the drug, according to United States Attorney Joe Kelly. There is no parole in the federal system.

During a traffic stop on Oct. 23, 2019, Eckert was found to have 28 grams of meth hidden in an eyeglasses case and the handle of a dog leash.

Further investigation by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found Eckert was responsible for distributing at least 4 pounds of meth in the Lincoln and Omaha areas between November 2018 and October 2019.

Eckert was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

