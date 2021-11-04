 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman sentenced to eight years in prison after Interstate 80 meth bust
  Updated
A Lincoln woman who in February was caught on Interstate 80 with nearly 3 pounds of meth was sentenced Wednesday on two federal drug charges that netted her more than eight years in prison. 

Kelly Jablonski, 42, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and will serve eight years and one month in prison, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard ruled. 

Upon her release, Jablonski will spend three years on supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence protection under scrutiny after drugs taken from State Patrol facility linked to death

Jablonski was caught with 2.8 pounds of meth after a multi-month investigation of her suspected narcotics dealing, according to a Department of Justice news release. 

A confidential informant working with the Lincoln Police Department bought 58 grams of meth from Jablonski through a third person in January, according to the news release. 

Investigators in February followed Jablonski to a casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where her Jeep was monitored on surveillance footage. The video showed a male take a duffel bag from a car with Colorado plates parked near Jablonski’s Jeep.

Evidence stolen from State Patrol facility results in 66 cases dismissed and potential for more

As she drove back toward Lincoln on I-80, investigators performed traffic stops on both Jablonski and the driver of a van with Colorado plates that was following her. 

Jeffry Hogan, 39, was arrested after investigators found 219 grams of meth, a bag of suspected fentanyl pills, a loaded .45-caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun and $5,000 cash, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Jablonski told officers she had obtained meth from Hogan since June of 2020, estimating that between June and December of 2020, she obtained up to 2 pounds per week.

Hogan will stand trial in federal court later this month. 

Court of Appeals reverses Beatrice woman's meth conviction, saying officer was on 'fishing expedition'
Kelly Jablonski

Kelly Jablonski

