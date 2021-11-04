Lincoln woman sentenced to eight years in prison after Interstate 80 meth bust

A Lincoln woman who in February was caught on Interstate 80 with nearly 3 pounds of meth was sentenced Wednesday on two federal drug charges that netted her more than eight years in prison.

Kelly Jablonski, 42, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and will serve eight years and one month in prison, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard ruled.

Upon her release, Jablonski will spend three years on supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. There is no parole in the federal system.

Jablonski was caught with 2.8 pounds of meth after a multi-month investigation of her suspected narcotics dealing, according to a Department of Justice news release.

A confidential informant working with the Lincoln Police Department bought 58 grams of meth from Jablonski through a third person in January, according to the news release.