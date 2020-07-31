Lincoln woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to probation and house arrest for fraudulently collecting thousands of dollars of her uncle's Social Security benefits, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Thursday.

Dawn D. Clover, 54, pleaded guilty to conversion of another's Social Security benefits.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced her Thursday to four years of probation, plus six months and 12 weekends of home detention. He also ordered Clover to pay $30,470.86 in restitution.

Kelly said investigators found that Clover had inappropriately taken $32,072.86 of her uncle's Social Security disability payments from July 2013 to October 2017, before she was removed as her uncle's representative payee.

He said Clover used the money to pay herself a monthly rent fee while her uncle was not living with her and paid for personal vacations.

She came under suspicion after state health officials notified an area care center that her uncle's coverage had not been appropriately switched from Medicare to Medicaid, a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigator said in court documents.