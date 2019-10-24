A Lincoln woman and the Lincoln Police Department are asking for help in finding her dog that disappeared this week from Wilderness Park.
The woman reported her dog, Huxley, missing on Monday after seeing him in the back of an older model hatchback driving away from the park in southwest Lincoln.
Huxley is a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer.
In a telephone interview, the woman said she took her two dogs to Wilderness Park on Monday evening, as she frequently does. She said she let Huxley off his leash when he became interested in a herd of deer at the park and watched him run around.
She said as she was walking the trails of the park, she lost sight of Huxley. She then returned to her car at the front of the park and called his name.
"Both of my dogs are hunting dogs and know to meet me at the car if we are separated and always respond when they hear their names," she said.
She then called animal control and was told that several people running at the park had reported seeing a loose dog. She said she waited at her car for another hour to see if Huxley would show up.
Later, an older model hatchback pulled up near her car, and as the man pulled away, she saw Huxley. She said she knew it was her dog because of its LED collar.
Lincoln police described the car as a dark-colored, older model hatchback with no license plates.
The woman said she checked with the Capitol Humane Society, in case the person who picked up Huxley found him running loose and turned him in. There have been no additional reports on sightings of the dog to animal control.
Lincoln police asked anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.