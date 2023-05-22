A 67-year-old Lincoln woman was defrauded out of more than $50,000 by scammers who claimed to be employees of the woman's bank, according to police.

The woman told police she was alerted in March to supposed fraudulent charges on her bank account and was contacted by a man that she believed worked at her bank, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Over the course of the next two months, the woman made $52,000 in withdrawals from her bank account and 401(k) savings to purchase bitcoin at the man's request, Kocian said.

The scammer told the woman she would receive checks in the mail for the amount she had poured into the cryptocurrency.

But the checks never came, Kocian said.

The woman reported the scam to police Friday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

