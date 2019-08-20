Police say a 63-year-old Lincoln woman is out $162,000 after sending money to a man who friended her earlier this year on Facebook.
Officer Angela Sands said the man, who claimed to be Ethan Phelps in his profile, said he worked on a boat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and sweet-talked the woman for money, first asking for $3,000 for internet expenses and later asked for thousands for a vacation and a plane ticket home to California.
She withdrew money from her retirement account and sent it to various locations including Texas and Georgia, Sands said. She said her financial adviser refused to make a fraud claim since she voluntarily withdrew the money.
The woman reported the scam on Monday.