You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln woman says man put a knife to her neck, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman says man put a knife to her neck, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old Lincoln woman told police a stranger came up to her Thursday night as she sat on her porch near 17th and D, then put a knife to her neck when she went to go inside.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they got the call at 11:39 p.m. The woman said the man’s sudden appearance had startled her, so she stood up and began walking inside. As she was walking toward the door, she said, he grabbed her by her hair and put what felt like the blade of a knife against the front of her neck.

Police investigating shooting in Lincoln alley

Bonkiewicz said the victim yelled for her brother, which caused the man to let her go and run.

The woman suffered no injuries.

Police searched the area, but couldn't find the man. They are continuing to investigate, he said.

Man busted into Lincoln urgent care overnight to get out of storm, left note on door, police say
Police ticket 20-year-old Lincoln man who collided with motorcyclist
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter protest in Lincoln's Country Club neighborhood
Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News