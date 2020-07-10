Lincoln woman says man put a knife to her neck, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 47-year-old Lincoln woman told police a stranger came up to her Thursday night as she sat on her porch near 17th and D, then put a knife to her neck when she went to go inside.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they got the call at 11:39 p.m. The woman said the man’s sudden appearance had startled her, so she stood up and began walking inside. As she was walking toward the door, she said, he grabbed her by her hair and put what felt like the blade of a knife against the front of her neck.

Bonkiewicz said the victim yelled for her brother, which caused the man to let her go and run.

The woman suffered no injuries.

Police searched the area, but couldn't find the man. They are continuing to investigate, he said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.