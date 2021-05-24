 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman says ex pulled a shotgun on her with child in car, threatened to kill her, police say
Lincoln woman says ex pulled a shotgun on her with child in car, threatened to kill her, police say

A 33-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of pointing a shotgun at his ex and threatening to kill her Sunday night in Lincoln.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened in the 8000 block of Garland Street around 6 p.m.

She said a 35-year-old Lincoln woman, who no longer was there, told police about an hour earlier that Luke Tyburski had pointed a shotgun at her as she sat in her vehicle and threatened to kill her.

There was a child in the car with her. 

Police went to his home and arrested Tyburski on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two misdemeanors. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

