Lincoln woman says ex pulled a shotgun on her with child in car, threatened to kill her, police say

A 33-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of pointing a shotgun at his ex and threatening to kill her Sunday night in Lincoln.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened in the 8000 block of Garland Street around 6 p.m.
She said a 35-year-old Lincoln woman, who no longer was there, told police about an hour earlier that Luke Tyburski had pointed a shotgun at her as she sat in her vehicle and threatened to kill her.
There was a child in the car with her.
Police went to his home and arrested Tyburski on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two misdemeanors.
On this day 17 years ago: The Hallam tornado
Hallam tornado
Volunteers Mike McMurty of the Red Cross, Jim Casey of Lincoln, Tom Silletto and Tom Stratman of the West Point Fire Department survey the damage to Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
The church bell sit among the remains of the United Methodist Church while cleanup crews continue working in Hallam on May 26, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam
Residents of Hallam faced a monumental rebuilding after a tornado hit the community on May 22, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A U.S. flag flies over the rubble of Curtis McCain's house in Hallam in May 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Alana Sharp, 6, holds her head while being treated by paramedics after being pulled from the rubble of a Hallam mobile home last Saturday. Footage of the girl's rescue was shown on CNN and ABC's Good Morning America. "The tornado bounced on my back," she would later say." But my back is stronger than the tornado."
JOSH WOLFE
Hallam tornado
Railroad cars were derailed by a tornado in Hallam on May 23.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A tornado leveled much of Hallam on May 22, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Residents walk into the town of Hallam to gather belongings Sunday, May 23, 2004, after a large tornado Saturday night left much of the community in rubble.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Tornado damage near Hallam on Sunday, May 23, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Heather Jacobsen helps with cleanup in Hallam on May 25, 2004, after a tornado hit the town on May 22.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Hallam's warning siren rests in the rubble after the tornado tore the town up on May 22, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A home leveled by a tornado near Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Hallam after being hit by a tornado in 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Jim Depue salvages water boots, a pail, an extension cord and other items from his home on East Street in Hallam. He said "we just got done remodeling the whole thing." Depue would like to rebuild, saying "Hallam's a real nice place."
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
The Rev. Lorri Kentner celebrates after a backhoe operated by Darrell TeSelle unearths the bell from the remains of the United Methodist Church in Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Tornado damage near Hallam, as seen Sunday, May 23, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Jim Depue's uncle, Bob Depue of Kansas City, came to help with tornado cleanup. Jim Depue would like to rebuild the house on East Street, saying "Hallam's a real nice place."
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A tornado left a trail of destruction in Hallam in 2004.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Crews from the Lincoln Public Works Department help clean up in Hallam, May 28, 2004, after a tornado hit the town on May 22.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A tornado hit Hallam May 22, 2004, leaving little behind in the small town.
TED KIRK
Hallam tornado
Heather Jacobsen (left) and Tom Hamilton help during the cleanup of Hallam. About 600 volunteers worked in the town Tuesday.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Thomas Sands removes the belongs from what was once a three story home for him and his wife Monica after a tornado blew out the roof and side south side of the house in Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A televison set sits on a desk of what remains of the grain elevator office in Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Tornado cleanup still continues in Hallam on May 26, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Clean up continues in Hallam on May 26, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Melissa Beck of Lincoln (face shown) hugs childhood friend Dawn Stimple of Hallam early last Sunday as Beck searches for her grandparents at Lincoln's Southwest High School. Beck was later reunited with her grandparents at the school, where many survivors gathered after the storm.
JOSH WOLFE
Hallam tornado
Tornado damage near Hallam. The storm swept through the area May 22, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Laura Dragoo reflects on surviving the Hallam tornado early Sunday morning after being bused to Lincoln's Southwest High School, where many storm survivors gathered last Sunday.
JOSH WOLFE
Hallam tornado
Cruzer survived the Hallam tornado and went to Lincoln Southwest High School with her owner, Richard Pullman, who lost his house to the storm.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A Hallam man is comforted after getting off a bus at Lincoln Southwest High School early Sunday morning. Dozens of survivors were sent to the school, where the American Red Cross and the Lincoln Fire Department tended to their needs.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
John Umland sorts through debris Sunday, May 23, 2004, at his father-in-law's home near Hallam. Umland was looking for the keys to a truck in the rubble.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Rich Raley steps through the remains of his house near Hallam on May 28 after a tornado tore through the town. The storm's aftermath has sparked a call for legislation to ease the property tax burden on people who lose property in a disaster.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Ken and Jacque Fraley look over their tornado-damaged home southwest of Hallam on May 23, 2004. Ken, who escaped injury, was in the basement when the tornado hit on May 22, 2004, knocking down walls around him.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Storm damage near Hallam on May 23, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Storm damage near Hallam after a tornado struck the area May 22, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Storm damage near Hallam as seen Sunday, May 23, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Tornado damage
Storm damage near Hallam as seen Sunday, May 23, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A grain silo was destroyed and a grain truck overturned near Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Tornado damage in Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
Tornado damage in Hallam.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
A tornado leveled homes and businesses in Hallam on May 22, 2004.
Journal Star file photo
