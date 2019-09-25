Police say a Lincoln woman’s stolen van was found Sunday abandoned along Interstate 80 near Grand Island, but the gun locked in the glove box was missing.
Officer Angela Sands said a 58-year-old newspaper carrier’s Dodge Caravan was stolen Saturday morning in the area of 67th and Sumner streets. She had left her keys in the ignition while delivering papers at around 5:30 a.m., and they were gone when she went back.
Sands said the woman searched for her key ring until 8 a.m. before going home. When she returned to the area 40 minutes later, the van was gone.