{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a Lincoln woman’s stolen van was found Sunday abandoned along Interstate 80 near Grand Island, but the gun locked in the glove box was missing.

Officer Angela Sands said a 58-year-old newspaper carrier’s Dodge Caravan was stolen Saturday morning in the area of 67th and Sumner streets. She had left her keys in the ignition while delivering papers at around 5:30 a.m., and they were gone when she went back.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sands said the woman searched for her key ring until 8 a.m. before going home. When she returned to the area 40 minutes later, the van was gone.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments