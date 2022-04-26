 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman robbed man of cellphone, gave cops her twin sister's name, police say

A Lincoln woman who allegedly robbed a man of his cellphone at knifepoint identified herself to police using the name of her twin sister, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Karisma Tomlin, 31, was arrested on suspicion of robbery near Ninth and G streets at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday — but police didn't learn her true identity for several hours.

Karisma Tomlin

Tomlin

Officers responded to the area at around 8:20 a.m., when a 51-year-old man reported that he had let Tomlin borrow his phone to make a call, but the woman began walking away from him as soon he handed the phone over, Kocian said.

When the man asked Tomlin for the phone back, she brandished a box cutter, Kocian said.

Minutes later, police arrested her a block away.

And hours after that, Tomlin was cited again, this time with criminal impersonation after police learned her true identity, Kocian said.

She is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $7,500 percentage bond. Tomlin must pay $750 to be released.

Police logo 2020
