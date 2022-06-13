Lincoln woman robbed jogger, crashed car while fleeing scene, police say

A 19-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail and a group of juveniles are being questioned after a jogger was robbed of her iPhone and headphones in central Lincoln early Friday morning, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the jogger, a 23-year-old woman, was running near 33rd and Apple streets around 6:30 a.m. Friday when she was struck on the head, knocked to the ground and robbed of her phone and Beats headphones, worth about $1,075.

Vollmer said the 23-year-old flagged down a passerby and reported the incident to police, who responded to a hit-and-run crash moments later nearby.

Witnesses told police that a silver Jeep — seen fleeing the robbery scene — crashed into a tree near 33rd and Q streets before several occupants fled on foot, Vollmer said.

Nearby, officers found Avery Belgum, who Vollmer said was in possession of the stolen phone and the keys to the Jeep. She was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police haven't recovered the stolen headphones, Vollmer said, but are still investigating other occupants who police say fled the Jeep. None have been arrested or charged.

