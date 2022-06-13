 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln woman robbed jogger, crashed car while fleeing scene, police say

  • 0

A 19-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail and a group of juveniles are being questioned after a jogger was robbed of her iPhone and headphones in central Lincoln early Friday morning, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the jogger, a 23-year-old woman, was running near 33rd and Apple streets around 6:30 a.m. Friday when she was struck on the head, knocked to the ground and robbed of her phone and Beats headphones, worth about $1,075.

Vollmer said the 23-year-old flagged down a passerby and reported the incident to police, who responded to a hit-and-run crash moments later nearby.

Witnesses told police that a silver Jeep — seen fleeing the robbery scene — crashed into a tree near 33rd and Q streets before several occupants fled on foot, Vollmer said.

Nearby, officers found Avery Belgum, who Vollmer said was in possession of the stolen phone and the keys to the Jeep. She was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Avery Belgum

Belgum

Police haven't recovered the stolen headphones, Vollmer said, but are still investigating other occupants who police say fled the Jeep. None have been arrested or charged.

People are also reading…

Nebraska needs more mental health care providers, says retiring state medical officer
Mayor's proposed biennial budget bolsters public safety, health departments in Lincoln
Man shot in leg after argument outside north Lincoln apartment, police say
+1 
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's Kyiv City Ballet rehearses Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" in central Paris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News