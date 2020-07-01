Lincoln woman reports Molotov cocktail thrown at window of her family's home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln woman called police Tuesday afternoon after finding the remnants of a smashed Molotov cocktail at her family's home.

Officer Erin Spilker said the call at about 3 p.m. sent officers to the home near 65th Street and Baldwin Avenue, where a 44-year-old woman told them she’d discovered a second-story window broken with burn marks around it and found a broken bottle outside below the window.

She believed it happened sometime in the previous 24 hours.

Spilker said police talked to the other residents of the home, canvassed the neighborhood and recovered the bottle and processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

