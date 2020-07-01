You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman reports Molotov cocktail thrown at window of her family's home
Lincoln woman reports Molotov cocktail thrown at window of her family's home

A Lincoln woman called police Tuesday afternoon after finding the remnants of a smashed Molotov cocktail at her family's home.

Officer Erin Spilker said the call at about 3 p.m. sent officers to the home near 65th Street and Baldwin Avenue, where a 44-year-old woman told them she’d discovered a second-story window broken with burn marks around it and found a broken bottle outside below the window.

She believed it happened sometime in the previous 24 hours.

Spilker said police talked to the other residents of the home, canvassed the neighborhood and recovered the bottle and processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

