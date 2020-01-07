Lincoln woman reports gun stolen from SUV

Police say a 21-year-old Lincoln woman reported her Ruger 9mm automatic handgun stolen from her Dodge Durango.
You have free articles remaining.
Officer Erin Spilker said she kept it in the glove box and discovered Monday morning it was missing. It had been taken sometime after 1 a.m. The woman thought she had locked the SUV, but police found no signs the door had been forced open.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 01-07-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger