Lincoln woman reports gun stolen from SUV
Lincoln woman reports gun stolen from SUV

Police say a 21-year-old Lincoln woman reported her Ruger 9mm automatic handgun stolen from her Dodge Durango.

Officer Erin Spilker said she kept it in the glove box and discovered Monday morning it was missing. It had been taken sometime after 1 a.m. The woman thought she had locked the SUV, but police found no signs the door had been forced open.

Police logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

