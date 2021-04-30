Lincoln woman reports gun stolen from car in locked garage in Capitol Beach area

A 25-year-old Lincoln woman reported her gun stolen from her car in a locked garage at an apartment complex in the Capitol Beach neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called Thursday to an apartment in the 500 block of Surfside Drive, where the woman told them someone had removed the garage door lock to get to her 2016 Honda HR-V.

The car had been rummaged through and the windshield damaged. The thief stole her purse, checkbook and a black Ruger .380 handgun.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.