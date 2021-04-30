 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman reports gun stolen from car in locked garage in Capitol Beach area
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman reports gun stolen from car in locked garage in Capitol Beach area

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A 25-year-old Lincoln woman reported her gun stolen from her car in a locked garage at an apartment complex in the Capitol Beach neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called Thursday to an apartment in the 500 block of Surfside Drive, where the woman told them someone had removed the garage door lock to get to her 2016 Honda HR-V.

The car had been rummaged through and the windshield damaged. The thief stole her purse, checkbook and a black Ruger .380 handgun.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Lincoln man accused of assaulting woman, then 3 officers
Grand Island man charged with 27 counts of cruelty to livestock
Police logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone catches dolphins playing and leaping near Florida coast

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News