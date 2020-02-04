You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman reports gun and ammo stolen from trunk of parked car
Lincoln police say a .22 caliber handgun and ammunition was stolen from the trunk of a woman’s car near 11th and F streets overnight Sunday.

At about 6:30 a.m. Monday, the 34-year-old woman reported to police that the gun, ammunition, targets, tools, an emergency road kit and compressor, valued together at $440, were taken from the trunk of her parked Pontiac Bonneville, Officer Erin Spilker said.

It was unclear how the thief got into the car, as there was no damage to the vehicle. Spilker said there are no suspects.

Police
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

