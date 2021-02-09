 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman pleads no contest to misdemeanor in fatal hit-and-run
Lincoln woman pleads no contest to misdemeanor in fatal hit-and-run

A 23-year-old Lincoln woman pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a fatal hit-and-run near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus last March. 

New details at the hearing made it clear Sean Cover, 44, died after being struck by a second vehicle, whose driver never has been identified.

Stetson

Stetson

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Cover was in the street shortly after 9:30 p.m. March 28, when Teawna Stetson hit him with her Nissan Altima along Holdrege Street near 38th Street.

Pruess said Stetson didn't stop and render aid to the man but instead drove away.

She said video showed that Cover remained on the ground, where about a minute later, he was struck by a westbound vehicle, which also left the scene.

"That vehicle never was identified," Pruess said.

She said Stetson turned herself in about three hours after the crash and admitted to knowing that she had hit someone. She told officers she tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the street, but couldn't.

Cover had been crossing in the middle of a block. 

Pruess said the investigation determined that his lower legs were injured in the initial crash, then he was struck fatally by the second vehicle. 

"But for Ms. Stetson's actions by leaving the scene and not rendering aid, Mr. Cover would not have been struck by the second vehicle and would not have died, making her a proximate cause of his death," she said. 

In exchange for Stetson's plea, Pruess reduced the charge from a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Stetson is set to be sentenced in April and could face up to a year in jail on the misdemeanor. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

