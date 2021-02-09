Lincoln woman pleads no contest to misdemeanor in fatal hit-and-run

A 23-year-old Lincoln woman pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a fatal hit-and-run near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus last March.

New details at the hearing made it clear Sean Cover, 44, died after being struck by a second vehicle, whose driver never has been identified.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Cover was in the street shortly after 9:30 p.m. March 28, when Teawna Stetson hit him with her Nissan Altima along Holdrege Street near 38th Street.

Pruess said Stetson didn't stop and render aid to the man but instead drove away.

She said video showed that Cover remained on the ground, where about a minute later, he was struck by a westbound vehicle, which also left the scene.

"That vehicle never was identified," Pruess said.

She said Stetson turned herself in about three hours after the crash and admitted to knowing that she had hit someone. She told officers she tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the street, but couldn't.

Cover had been crossing in the middle of a block.