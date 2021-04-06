Lincoln woman pleads guilty, set for sentencing for fatal crash two years ago

A 24-year-old Lincoln woman is set for sentencing after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide for a fatal crash nearly two years ago.

Deja Webster had been set for trial this week.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors last week dismissed a manslaughter charge she also had faced.

Webster could get up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing in June.

In court records, Lincoln police say at 3:42 a.m. April 27, 2019, Webster was headed south on North 27th Street when she lost control of her Pontiac G6 and struck the outer barrier wall of a bridge, crossed over the median and collided with a tree on the east side of the street.

Jasmyn Chalk, 20, a passenger in Webster's car, was ejected and later died at a hospital.

Lincoln police said Webster had been traveling at least 80 mph within 5 seconds of the collision on a wet street with a posted speed limit of 40 mph.

Alcohol containers and marijuana were found in and around the vehicle, and Webster had a blood-alcohol content of 0.11%, above the legal limit of 0.08%.

