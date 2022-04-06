Lincoln woman made fictitious rent assistance claim with help from insider, police say

A Lincoln woman was charged with a felony last month after she defrauded the government of more than $26,000 in Emergency Rental Assistance funds by posing as the landlord of the house she lived in and inventing fake tenants before filing a fictitious claim, police said in court records.

Alyssa Rodriguez, 33, deposited the $26,040 check into her bank account in June 2021, according to the affidavit for her arrest — more than 10 months before she was ultimately charged with theft by deception.

Police believe a former employee of Family Service Lincoln who initially processed the request later received cash payments from Rodriguez, but that person hasn't been charged with a crime.

In October 2021, employees with the city and University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Center on Children, Families and the Law raised concerns about the payout, Lincoln Police Department Investigator Don Fosler said in the affidavit.

Documents included in Rodriguez's assistance application included fake names and Social Security numbers for two purported tenants at 6461 Saline Drive, who were claimed to owe $26,040 in past due and future rent, Fosler said.

A case manager with the Lincoln Prevention Assistance Common Fund forwarded concerns about the claim to LPD in October after noticing inconsistencies in the application, including a 13-month lease, an illegally doubled security deposit and a lack of documentation supporting the claim, according to court records.

The lease attached to the claim ran from April 2020 to the beginning of May 2021, but the request for assistance included rent for four months beyond the terms of the agreement, Fosler said in the affidavit.

Additionally, the supposed lease document was created one day before the assistance application was submitted, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez told police she had rented the property out after an incident with her ex-husband, and that the two tenants, who police say don't exist, had applied for the assistance, Fosler said.

The lease indicates the two tenants were responsible for utilities at the house, but the property's billing account holder was still Rodriguez as of November 2021, according to the affidavit.

Bank and phone records obtained by police show Rodriquez used the money-sharing app CashApp to transfer $4,500 to the former Family Service Lincoln employee who processed her claim in July 2021, Fosler said.

Rodgriquez also withdrew another $6,900 in cash from her bank account on July 9 and made six phone calls to the former employee the same day, Fosler said in the affidavit.

Dennis Hoffman, the executive director of Family Service Lincoln, confirmed the employee no longer works for the organization and said they had fully cooperated with LPD's investigation, declining further comment.

Capt. Todd Kocian, a Lincoln Police Department spokesman, said the investigation into the employee remains active, and LPD is examining the possibility of other fictitious claims processed by the former employee.

Rodriquez was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail on March 22. She paid $500 to be released on bond the next day.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

