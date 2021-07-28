Lincoln woman loses more than $24,000 in month-long scheme, police say

Police are investigating after they say a 43-year-old Lincoln woman was frauded out of more than $24,000 in a scam that involved text messages from a person asking for money to retrieve a package stuck in customs.

Officer Erin Spilker said the woman mailed payments to someone else in the United States, though it's unclear if the payments were made in cash or check. The payments, which were sent on various dates from June 8 to July 18, totaled $24,600.

It's also unclear whether the fraudster, who told the woman they needed $42,000 to retrieve an item stuck in customs, had posed as a person the victim knew, Spilker said.

A third party reported the scam to police on July 27.

