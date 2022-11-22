Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash

A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota.
Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker.
The Chevy was pushed into the east ditch and came to a rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on railroad tracks.
The driver of the truck, James Vaniperen, 39, of Davis, South Dakota, was transported to a Brookings hospital with serious but not non-life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
