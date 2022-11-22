 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick topical

Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash

  • 0

A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota.

Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker.

The Chevy was pushed into the east ditch and came to a rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on railroad tracks. 

The driver of the truck, James Vaniperen, 39, of Davis, South Dakota, was transported to a  Brookings hospital with serious but not non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

People are also reading…

Lincoln man goes to prison for sexually abusing underage girl
Oklahoma man followed Lincoln woman to Haymarket parking garage, attacked her, police say

Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash

Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.

Octavias Farr 'always knew how to make a friend'
Local
editor's pick

Octavias Farr 'always knew how to make a friend'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

"As his sister, this makes me warm. It makes me feel good to see all of them," Akilah Muhs said about all the friends at her brother's funeral.

Jonathan Koch 'was on top of the world'
Local
editor's pick

Jonathan Koch 'was on top of the world'

  • Andrew Wegley
  • Updated
  • 0

"I'm 46 years old," Jonny Koch's aunt said, "and my nephew that was 22 probably has more friends and is loved by more people than I would ever dream of."

Ben Lenagh 'just brought joy to everybody'
Local
editor's pick

Ben Lenagh 'just brought joy to everybody'

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Ben Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at UNO.

Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'
Local
editor's pick

Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Bisesi, who lived in Lincoln since 2009, was in his senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward his marketing degree.

Johnathon Kurth 'would give a stranger the shirt off his back'
Local
editor's pick

Johnathon Kurth 'would give a stranger the shirt off his back'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

"He was encouraging to everybody and always had a kind word to say. I never remember him saying anything bad about anyone."

Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'
Local
editor's pick

Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'

  • Andrew Wegley
  • Updated
  • 0

"The first thing I think of when I think of Cassie would be 'eye-catching,'" said Mo Eisenhauer, Brenner's former roommate and one of her best friends. 

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News