Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision on U.S. 77 identified

The 52-year-old Lincoln woman who died Wednesday evening in a head-on collision on U.S. 77 north of town had been driving south in a northbound lane in the lead-up to the crash, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Nicki Beenblossom, who authorities believe was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The crash happened on U.S. 77 near Mill Road at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, a minute after the sheriff's office received a report of a Honda Accord driving the wrong way on the highway, Houchin said.

The Honda crashed into a Lincoln Navigator that had been traveling north in the proper lane, causing the SUV to catch fire upon impact, Houchin said.

The driver of the Navigator, a woman who remains unidentified, was pulled from the burning vehicle by a bystander and sheriff's deputy and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, Houchin said.

"That witness that assisted probably saved the driver of the Navigator's life," Houchin said.

Houchin said the cars collided atop a hill, giving neither driver a chance to swerve or brake in the moments before the crash.

Beenblossom wasn't wearing her seatbelt, Houchin said.

U.S. 77 was closed between Waverly and Mill roads until around 2:30 Thursday morning. Houchin said the sheriff's office crash reconstructionist team is still investigating the collision.

