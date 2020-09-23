 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman is accused of stealing a car a week after going to jail for the same thing
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman is accused of stealing a car a week after going to jail for the same thing

{{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman arrested a week ago after getting caught with the keys to a stolen car went to jail again Tuesday afternoon on allegations she had done it again.

Mary Nyembo was booked on suspicion of two counts of theft by unlawful taking and burglary.

Mary Nyembo

Mary Nyembo

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Tuesday, at 12:46 p.m., police responded to a report of a larceny at 16th and B streets, where several people told them Nyembo had been stealing from cars and houses.

He said officers contacted Nyembo near Goodhue Boulevard and B Street as she was trying to get into a stolen 1990 Lexus LS400.

Bonkiewicz said police canvassed the area and identified five incidents involving larcenies. Based on victim statements, witness statements and property found on Nyembo, officers developed probable cause to believe that she’d stolen a vehicle, burglarized a home and stolen items from several vehicles, he said.

On Sept. 16, police arrested Nyembo after allegedly finding her with the keys outside a stolen vehicle at 16th and C.

Police arrest Lincoln man in connection to fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
Jury selection begins in Bailey Boswell's trial in Sydney Loofe killing, dismemberment
There's no safe place in Lincoln to leave a car running or unlocked with keys inside, police say
Ex-airport ground crew employee gets probation for upgrading tickets to first class

Latest missing persons in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News