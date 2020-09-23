Lincoln woman is accused of stealing a car a week after going to jail for the same thing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman arrested a week ago after getting caught with the keys to a stolen car went to jail again Tuesday afternoon on allegations she had done it again.

Mary Nyembo was booked on suspicion of two counts of theft by unlawful taking and burglary.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on Tuesday, at 12:46 p.m., police responded to a report of a larceny at 16th and B streets, where several people told them Nyembo had been stealing from cars and houses.

He said officers contacted Nyembo near Goodhue Boulevard and B Street as she was trying to get into a stolen 1990 Lexus LS400.

Bonkiewicz said police canvassed the area and identified five incidents involving larcenies. Based on victim statements, witness statements and property found on Nyembo, officers developed probable cause to believe that she’d stolen a vehicle, burglarized a home and stolen items from several vehicles, he said.

On Sept. 16, police arrested Nyembo after allegedly finding her with the keys outside a stolen vehicle at 16th and C.

