Lincoln woman involved in Saturday hit-and-run was driving distracted, report says
Police are still investigating after a woman driving a black 2011 Chevy Impala hit and injured a 21-year-old Lincoln woman near Dawes Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street on Saturday. 

Emilia C. Graham was lighting fireworks in the roadway outside her house on Dawes at around 11 p.m. Saturday night when the Impala, driving east, struck her, according to the Nebraska crash report filed on the incident. 

After striking Graham, the car continued east and made contact with another car parked on the south side of the road before the driver left the area, according to the report.

Police later contacted the woman they believe was operating the Impala when it struck Graham on Saturday, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The woman told investigators she did not know she hit a pedestrian, according to the report. 

The woman has not yet been cited in the alleged hit-and-run. She was driving on a revoked license, according to the report. 

The report indicates the driver was distracted at the time of the crash, but not by a phone or electronic device. Investigators don't know if alcohol or drugs were involved.  

