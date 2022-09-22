 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide

Lincoln Police officers search a home near where a fatal stabbing was reported in the 700 block of West Fairfield Street on Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion.

The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.

Less than 12 hours after the stabbing, police arrested Charles Alexander, a 61-year-old Lincoln man, at around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 11th Street and Lincoln Mall after a Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for his arrest stemming from the stabbing.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference announcing his arrest, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille said witness interviews led investigators to Alexander.

Prosecutors charged Alexander with second-degree murder in Champion's death. He was held overnight Wednesday at the Lancaster County jail on no bond and is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

At a Wednesday's news conference, Stille said Alexander and Champion knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship remained unclear to police.

Investigators haven't recovered a suspected murder weapon, Stille said, but he said it was thought to be a knife.

It remains unclear what led up to Tuesday night's stabbing. Stille said investigators were still working to determine a timeline of events.

The affidavit for Alexander's arrest — the document that outlines what gave police probable cause to arrest the 61-year-old — was sealed by a judge Wednesday, according to court filings.

