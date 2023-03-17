Rescue crews took a 23-year-old woman to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after she crashed her car into a tree in north Lincoln late Friday night, according to police.

The Lincoln woman was driving her 2014 Honda Civic west on Huntington Avenue near 41st Street, where Huntington turns into Leighton Avenue, when she left the roadway and struck a tree in the median, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The woman's iPhone sent an automated alert to authorities at 11:54 p.m., notifying them of the crash, Vollmer said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the woman to a local hospital. Her condition was unknown Friday morning, Vollmer said.

Police suspect alcohol use played a role in the crash, Vollmer said.

