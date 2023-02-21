What started as a group of neighborhood kids playing outside together Friday afternoon ended with one Lincoln woman in jail and another being treated at a local hospital, according to police.

A 28-year-old woman called police to the area near 56th Street and Deweese Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, where she reported her and her neighbor's children had started arguing while playing in her front yard, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The woman told police that her neighbor, 31-year-old Deanita Dill, confronted her over the kids' disagreement before striking her in the head with a metal bar, Vollmer said.

First responders took the 28-year-old to a local hospital for treatment of a laceration on her head, Vollmer said.

And police arrested Dill on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after investigators found a metal prybar in her home, Vollmer said.

Dill was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

