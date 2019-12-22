Lincoln woman hit at 41st and O dies from injuries, police say

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car near 41st and O streets has died, police say.

Capt. Ben Kopsa confirmed that Melissa Haggart died at a hospital Saturday.

Police say that just before 7 p.m. last Tuesday, Haggart was walking her bike along the O Street median between 40th and 42nd streets before being struck.

Aleida Oerter, 22, of Lincoln, was driving a Toyota Corolla into the left-turn lane when the Haggart stepped or fell off the median in front of her car.

Oerter slammed on her brakes but hit Haggart, who slid off the hood of the car and to the street, according to the police report.

