A 22-year-old Lincoln woman and her 33-year-old boyfriend are in jail after they allegedly drove a middle-school aged girl to their northeast Lincoln home and sexually assaulted her, police said in court records.

Prosecutors on Friday charged Alexis Keib with aiding and abetting in the sexual assault of the girl, who told investigators that she had confided in Keib last year about wanting to have sex with someone, Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for Keib's arrest.

Keib, upon hearing the girl wanted to have sex, suggested her then-32-year-old boyfriend, Rusty Masters, according to the affidavit.

In June 2022, Keib picked the girl up from her house and drove her to Masters' residence near 73rd and Holdrege streets, where Masters allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and had sex with Keib in front of the girl, Norton said in the affidavit.

Masters later sent photos of his penis to the girl and solicited nude images of her via text, Norton said.

The girl reported the assault to authorities in early March and investigators arrested the couple Thursday.

Prosecutors have charged Masters with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

