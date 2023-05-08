A 25-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she allegedly headbutted an 8-year-old girl Friday afternoon outside of Everett Elementary School, police said in court filings.

The girl was among a class of students walking near the southwest corner of the school building, at 11th and C streets, when Mollyjo Taylor approached the group and shouted an expletive at the girl before lunging toward her headfirst, Lincoln Police Officer Charity Hamm said in the probable cause statement for Taylor's arrest.

Taylor struck the girl's head with her own head and started lunging toward additional students as a teacher intervened, Hamm said in the court filing.

The girl's teacher, a 30-year-old woman, grabbed Taylor's arm in an attempt to detain her, but she escaped the teacher's grasp and ran away, Hamm said.

Police found the 25-year-old nearby and took her to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged her Monday with felony child abuse.

The alleged attack left a "contusion" on the 8-year-old girl's head, but it's unclear if she required medical attention.

