Lincoln woman had 1,000 fentanyl pills shipped to home address, State Patrol alleges

A 28-year-old woman was charged with three felonies Friday after she had 1,000 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone shipped to her north Lincoln apartment unit, Nebraska State Patrol investigators alleged in court filings. 

Authorities found the package — shipped from Arizona — while surveilling mail at a shipping facility near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway, according to the affidavit for Brooke Knapp's arrest.

Brooke Knapp

Knapp

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the package and searched it, uncovering the suspected fentanyl pills marked with an "M30" imprint, which is used on commercial oxycodone pills, according to the affidavit.

The State Patrol delivered the package to Knapp's apartment, near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue, and confronted the 28-year-old woman after she received it Thursday afternoon, investigators said in the affidavit.

Troopers later searched Knapp's apartment and found 2 grams of cocaine and 94 ecstasy pills, they alleged in the affidavit.

The patrol arrested Knapp at her apartment on Thursday and took her to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors charged her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

