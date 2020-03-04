Lincoln woman goes to hospital with stab wound; second woman being sought

A 39-year-old Lincoln woman was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday afternoon by a 22-year-old woman she let stay at her home, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Lincoln Police went to Bryan West Campus shortly before 4:30 p.m. about a woman there who had been stabbed. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The injured woman told police she had let the 22-year-old live with her in the 2900 block of North Third Street because she didn’t have a place to stay.

Sometime during the afternoon, when the younger woman started getting loud and excited, the 39-year-old told her to calm down.

That’s when, the victim said, the 22-year-old grabbed a steak knife, held it to her neck and told her she was going to cut her throat, Bonkiewicz said.

When the victim shoved her away, the woman stabbed her once in the abdomen and ran, leaving the knife behind.

Bonkiewicz said police are working to apprehend the woman.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

