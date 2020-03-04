You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln woman goes to hospital with stab wound; second woman being sought
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln woman goes to hospital with stab wound; second woman being sought

{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lincoln woman was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday afternoon by a 22-year-old woman she let stay at her home, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Lincoln Police went to Bryan West Campus shortly before 4:30 p.m. about a woman there who had been stabbed. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The injured woman told police she had let the 22-year-old live with her in the 2900 block of North Third Street because she didn’t have a place to stay.

Sometime during the afternoon, when the younger woman started getting loud and excited, the 39-year-old told her to calm down.

Teen arrested for assault near Lincoln's Sunken Gardens

That’s when, the victim said, the 22-year-old grabbed a steak knife, held it to her neck and told her she was going to cut her throat, Bonkiewicz said.

When the victim shoved her away, the woman stabbed her once in the abdomen and ran, leaving the knife behind.

Bonkiewicz said police are working to apprehend the woman.

2 men with 'nothing to lose' sought in Stanton assault, officials say
Boswell trial set for March in Lexington now delayed

Today's jail mugshots

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News