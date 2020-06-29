You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman goes to court on allegation she tampered with evidence in nephew's murder case
Lincoln woman goes to court on allegation she tampered with evidence in nephew's murder case

A Lincoln woman accused of tampering with physical evidence in a case where her nephew is charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old Lincoln boy made her first court appearance in the case Monday.

A warrant went out for 31-year-old Sanaa Osman's arrest Thursday. She turned herself in Monday and went to court, where her bond was set at $7,500. She posted it and was released.

In court records filed last week, Lincoln police alleged that Osman went to Omaha to retrieve a map that her nephew, Majdal Elias, allegedly sent to his girlfriend from jail showing where the gun used in the shooting was.

Police said the gun used to kill Ali Al-Burkat hasn't been found.

In April, prosecutors charged Elias with second-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police say Osman admitted going to Omaha in April to get a letter from the Omaha woman but denied ever getting or seeing a map. She said the letter was about COVID-19 and that she got it to give to her nephew's attorney.

On Sept. 29, 2019, Al-Burkat was in the backseat of an SUV when he was shot in the back in the area of Seventh Street and Fletcher Avenue.

Emergency calls sent rescue workers to the nearby Walgreens at 14th and Superior streets, where Al-Burkat, a 15-year-old student at Lincoln Northeast High School, had been taken.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

