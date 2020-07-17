Lincoln woman gets probation and community service for crash that killed motorcyclist

A Lincoln woman vowed to the family of a 22-year-old Nebraska National Guard member who died when she hit his motorcycle in a crash a year ago that she would honor his dedication to others by being the best nurse she can be.
"I know that being sorry will never be enough," 22-year-old Allie Davis told Triston Grieser's family at her sentencing Friday. "But I do hope that someday you can forgive me. And I hope some day I can forgive myself."
In February, a Lancaster County jury found Davis guilty of motor vehicle homicide, a misdemeanor, for causing Grieser's death by driving negligently or carelessly on July 31, 2019.
At about 9:30 that night, Davis failed to yield to his oncoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle as he headed north on Warlick Boulevard and she headed south on 14th Street.
Davis told police — and the jury — she didn’t see the motorcycle.
At trial, her attorney, Bob Creager, argued that Davis had used reasonable care that night. She was going under the speed limit and had slowed at the yield sign. She just didn't see Grieser.
He called it an accident, saying at night, with the angles of the intersection, Davis just saw the ball of headlights from the car behind Grieser's motorcycle.
But Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said if Davis saw a ball of lights she should've come to a stop and didn't.
On Friday, Pruess said Grieser's loss will be felt by his friends and family forever. He was a son and brother and friend and a decorated member of the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Pruess said a friend, who was with Grieser the night he died, said he hoped Davis would take something away from this and make it positive, "so that it's not for nothing."
"Because we're all better people for having known Sgt. Triston Alexander Grieser," the prosecutor said, reading from his letter.
On Friday, Creager said Davis lives with the nightmares that this has caused, of her own doing. And he argued for a sentence of probation, saying a jail term wouldn't accomplish much here.
In the end, Lancaster County Court Judge Rodney Reuter called the case an incredibly tragic nightmare for all involved.
By all accounts, Grieser was leading an exemplary life when Davis' actions ended his life far too prematurely and upended the lives of his family and loved ones, he said.
But, Reuter said, after comparing the case with similar cases in Lancaster County and reviewing the pre-sentence investigation, it all pointed to his conclusion that two years of probation with 30 days in jail at the end was appropriate.
He also fined Davis $1,000 and ordered her to serve 240 hours of community service, with eight hours on Grieser's birthday and the date of his death for the next two years.
"Trevor was a man of service. You need to pick up the mantle," the judge told Davis.
