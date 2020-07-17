Lincoln woman gets probation and community service for crash that killed motorcyclist

On Friday, Pruess said Grieser's loss will be felt by his friends and family forever. He was a son and brother and friend and a decorated member of the Nebraska Army National Guard.

Pruess said a friend, who was with Grieser the night he died, said he hoped Davis would take something away from this and make it positive, "so that it's not for nothing."

"Because we're all better people for having known Sgt. Triston Alexander Grieser," the prosecutor said, reading from his letter.

On Friday, Creager said Davis lives with the nightmares that this has caused, of her own doing. And he argued for a sentence of probation, saying a jail term wouldn't accomplish much here.

In the end, Lancaster County Court Judge Rodney Reuter called the case an incredibly tragic nightmare for all involved.

By all accounts, Grieser was leading an exemplary life when Davis' actions ended his life far too prematurely and upended the lives of his family and loved ones, he said.

But, Reuter said, after comparing the case with similar cases in Lancaster County and reviewing the pre-sentence investigation, it all pointed to his conclusion that two years of probation with 30 days in jail at the end was appropriate.