Lincoln woman gets prison time for fatal crash that killed her best friend

Police found alcohol containers and marijuana in and around the car, and said Webster's blood-alcohol content tested at 0.11%, above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Tuesday no one will ever know why Chalk got into the car with Webster. Chalk had worked that night and was sober.

"(But) we know that Miss Webster was intoxicated and that she was driving in an extremely reckless manner," she said. "This was not a case where she made a small traffic violation that resulted in a death. This was 88 miles an hour in town and a violent crash that killed someone."

Pruess said Chalk's family will be forever changed.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte called it a difficult case and said he can't heal either of the families involved. But he didn't think probation was appropriate.

"When somebody drinks and does drugs and drives at what anybody would say is reckless or super reckless behavior and then kills an innocent person, there are serious consequences," he said.

And Otte sentenced Webster to six to 10 years, allowing her to report to begin serving her sentence June 15. He also revoked her driver's license for five years.

