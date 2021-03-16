Lincoln woman gets jail time for helping daughter dump car involved in fatal hit-and-run

Cowell said she can't change what she did, but the choices have had consequences, and she accepted that.

She has custody of her two grandchildren after their mother was sent to prison last month.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced Maxfield to two years and two months in prison, plus a year and a half of post-release supervision, for leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury and motor vehicle homicide. Her driver's license also was revoked for five years.

She pleaded no contest to the charges.

On Tuesday, Otte said no amount of punishment for Cowell makes Mortensen's family whole, and called her actions "tragically inappropriate."

He sentenced Cowell to 360 days in the county jail and allowed her to delay reporting until March 30 to give her time to get into the county's Supervised Sentence Conversion Program, which allows her to stay out of jail and be monitored.

Otte said if she screws up, she will have to serve the remainder of her sentence in jail.

