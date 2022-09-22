Lincoln woman gets jail time for 2021 hit-and-run that injured woman shooting fireworks

A 24-year-old Lincoln woman was sentenced to jail Thursday for her role in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman who had been lighting fireworks in a road on July 3, 2021.

Isabel Cuevas had pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a serious injury crash, a class 3 felony, after she sped from the scene near Dawes Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street at around 11 p.m., according to the crash report filed in the case.

Cuevas contacted police herself two days after the incident and said she may have been involved in the crash. She told police she did not know she hit a pedestrian, but that she had hit a "large firework," Lincoln Police Officer Douglas Headlee said in the affidavit for her arrest.

In fact, Cuevas had hit a 21-year-old woman who was lighting fireworks in the roadway and whose body went airborne before landing on the roadway, according to the affidavit. She later sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Cuevas was distracted at the time of the crash and driving on a revoked license, according to the crash report.

The 24-year-old was initially charged with felony failure to stop along with driving during revocation and tampering with an interlock device — both misdemeanors. Prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor charges in exchange for Cuevas' no-contest plea to the felony.

At a hearing Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced Cuevas to 270 days in jail, with credit for one day served.

The judge also ordered Cuevas' to be subjected to 18 months of post-release of supervision and revoked her driver's license for three years, according to court filings.

Cuevas will serve her sentence at the Lancaster County jail.