Lincoln woman gets federal prison time for meth found under mobile home

The last of three people indicted after federal investigators found 15 pounds of meth — 13 of it hidden underneath a mobile home in northwest Lincoln — has been sentenced.

Maribel Lizarraga, of Lincoln, got four years and seven months in federal prison, plus two years of supervised release.

Jose Arnoldo Ramirez Jr., of Lincoln, previously was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, and Christopher Harmeier, of Norfolk, to five years and four months for the conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

In court records, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency assigned to the Omaha office alleged that a yearlong investigation uncovered evidence that Lizarraga had traveled at least three times to California to bring meth back to Lincoln, which she and Ramirez distributed in the Lincoln area and to Harmeier in Norfolk.

In February 2018, agents served federal search warrants at Lizarraga’s and Ramirez’s homes in Lincoln and at Harmeier’s home in Norfolk.

According to court records, they found 13 pounds of meth hidden under Lizarraga's mobile home near First and Adams streets; a large amount of cash at Ramirez’s home on 60th Street near Leighton Avenue; and 2 pounds of meth and a large amount of cash at the Norfolk home.